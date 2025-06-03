Gyrocopters operated by the Turkish Gendarmerie Aviation Command have logged 5,500 flight hours across a range of missions, equipped with advanced domestic surveillance systems to expand the force’s aerial capabilities.

The aircraft, referred to by the Gendarmerie as their “new eyes in the sky,” are outfitted with the GÖKALP HD90-L imaging system, developed by Turkish firm Lapis Aviation. The system, described as “the smart eye of the sky,” features a three-axis stabilized camera offering high-performance reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.

Lt. Can Demirdağ, a pilot in the Gendarmerie, told Anadolu Agency (AA) the gyrocopters were initially acquired in March 2023 to assist in intensive operations like traffic monitoring. Their use has since expanded to pipeline security, detection of illegal crop cultivation, border patrols targeting human smuggling, and search and rescue missions.

“We’ve achieved very positive results,” Demirdağ said. “They’ve proven effective in a wide range of operations. We also plan to use them in natural disasters, like earthquakes or floods, to monitor energy transmission lines, roads and bridges.”

Gyrocopters are now central to highway traffic monitoring. Demirdağ noted that they enable real-time identification of violations such as seatbelt neglect, lane violations and unauthorized stops, with live video streamed directly to ground teams. “Our goal is to raise traffic awareness and reduce accidents,” he said.

Cost efficiency is a major advantage. While general-purpose helicopters in the Gendarmerie’s inventory cost about $3,500 per flight hour, gyrocopters operate at only $50 per hour, allowing for significant savings, Demirdağ said.

Under 2024 cost-saving measures, the Gendarmerie Aviation Academy began using gyrocopters in basic pilot training. “Compared to helicopters or airplanes, they’re easier to operate and help our students gain essential aviation knowledge,” Demirdağ said. “Students learn to assess weather, communicate with control towers and follow checklists, which boosts flight safety.”

The aircraft also contributes to search and rescue operations in provinces such as Aydın, Antalya and Ankara, helping locate missing persons from the air and coordinating with ground units for recovery.

Each gyrocopter flies with a two-person crew and can stay airborne for four to six hours. The onboard camera includes both thermal and daylight sensors, a laser rangefinder and coordinate transmission capability. It can read license plates from 1,200 meters and measure distances up to 3 kilometers.

Demirdağ emphasized the value of using an entirely domestic camera system. “This is a source of national pride. It significantly enhances our operational effectiveness.”

Since their deployment, gyrocopters have flown 1,000 hours for traffic control, 190 hours for reconnaissance and surveillance, 110 hours in anti-smuggling efforts and 40 hours in search and rescue missions. In pilot training alone, they’ve completed 1,600 flight hours.

Since the Gendarmerie took over highway enforcement duties, the gyrocopters have logged 450 hours and scanned approximately 38,000 kilometers (23,612 miles) of roads. During the recent Ramadan holiday, they flew 20 hours over three days, surveying 2,000 kilometers of roadway.

“Thanks to the live video feed from the gyrocopter’s camera, we can monitor ongoing operations from our command centers and field tablets,” Demirdağ said. “For example, one of our gyrocopters is currently monitoring traffic between Istanbul and Ankara near Bolu. Violations are detected live, and ground units can intervene immediately.”