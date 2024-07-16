The Reşko peak of Cilo Mountain, located within the borders of Yüksekova in Hakkari, southeast Türkiye and a focal point for climbers, has broken recent records.

The peak, the highest summit of the Cilo Mountains and the second-highest peak in the country at an altitude of 4,137 meters (13,573 feet), has become a destination for climbers. This is especially true in the past month, with climbing clubs and individual climbers ascending Cilo Mountain to summit Reşko.

However, adverse weather conditions and challenges along the route such as streams, snow, ice, rocky corridors and the Kılçık area after the Armanç plateau pose significant difficulties for climbers. Consequently, many climbers return without reaching the summit.

On July 14, 2024, the Hakkari Cilo Mountaineering Club successfully led 25 people to the summit, enabling all climbers to achieve their goal. Known as the "Himalayas of Türkiye," the Cilo Mountains attract climbers with their steep cliffs and peaks exceeding 4,000 meters.

The successful summit ascent was conducted under the guidance of the Hakkari Cilo Mountaineering Club, with participation from the Turgutlu Summit Mountaineering Club and the Ankara TUDOST Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club.

Climbers encountered breathtaking scenes reminiscent of the Himalayas during the ascent, expressing their admiration for the grandeur of the high mountains in the Cilo range.

Hacı Tansu, president of the Cilo Mountaineering Club, said: "The Cilo Mountains are our Himalayas, as the region becomes safer and climbers can ascend comfortably, the popularity of the Cilo Mountains will increase. Yüksekova is on its way to becoming the Nepal of this region."

"The classic route to the highest peak of the Cilo Mountains, Reşko summit, passes through Yüksekova to Serpel village and then to the Horkedim plateau. Yüksekova is destined to be the destination for all climbers, people in Yüksekova will become accustomed to seeing climbers in colorful attire in the market every day," he added.