The harvest season in Bafra, Samsun, in the central Black Sea region of Türkiye, has begun, Bafra Chamber of Agriculture President Osman Tosuner told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Compared to last year, although the yield may be lower, the quality of barley and wheat is very high this year," he said.

Tosuner, who stated that they expect a yield of 550 to 600 kilograms per decare this year, explained: “But I hope that wheat will become more productive and of better quality, region by region. Appointments for purchases have been opened at the Soil Products Office as of July 2024.”

Bilal Arslan, who is engaged in farming in the neighborhood of Barış, said: "We planted barley in an area of ​​300 decares. As of today, we started harvesting barley. Our state announced our price as TL 7,250 ($225). May God bless our state. We are always satisfied with our state. The president of the Bafra Chamber of Agriculture came today and showed that he is with our farmers. We thank them, too. I hope the harvest will be beneficial for our Samsun and Bafra."

Türkiye expects a good wheat harvest this season, according to industry representatives. Gülfem Eren, chairperson of the Cereal Suppliers Association (HUBUDER), stated that both global and local wheat production is expected to be strong. Despite some localized drought issues, recent rains have improved prospects for the harvest. Türkiye enters the new season with ample stock from last year, and no supply issues are anticipated.