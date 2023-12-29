In the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes, specially designed donation warehouses in Hatay have become a lifeline for victims, offering an array of essentials, from clothing and food to hygiene supplies, water and technological aids contributed by the state and generous donors.

Located in the central district of Antakya on a sprawling 40 decares of land, the largest warehouse is a bustling hub where incoming aid materials are meticulously sorted, categorized and packed by teams under the Hatay governorship's supervision.

Once sorted, these vital provisions, ranging from water, food, hygiene and clothing items to technological products, are skillfully arranged and delivered by dedicated teams to the identified recipients' doorsteps via vehicles.

Moreover, items from these warehouses are dispatched to 26 markets, including a hypermarket, established within the container cities, ensuring wider access to the essentials.

Complementing the relief efforts, materials donated by nongovernmental organizations and philanthropists are gathered in these facilities and efficiently distributed to those most in need.

Since the earthquake's onset, a staggering 4,460 trucks loaded with water and over 2.7 million food and hygiene packages have been distributed to the earthquake-stricken victims from these warehouses. Moreover, a total of TL 170.89 million ($5.78 million) in cash aid has been disbursed among 380,594 households.

Governor Mustafa Masatlı, acknowledging the significant impact of the catastrophe, highlighted the diligent operations within these donation warehouses, aiming to address the needs of affected individuals. Masatlı emphasized the inclusive nature of the aid distribution, catering to citizens registered with an income below TL 5,000, with provisions made in certain cases for those with higher incomes.

Masatlı also shed light on the diverse aid materials stocked in the warehouses, provided through regular remittances from the Ministry of Family and Social Services and supplemented by extra allowances granted due to the earthquake situation. Additionally, contributions from public institutions, organizations and altruistic citizens have augmented the available provisions, spanning food, hygiene supplies, water, technological aids and more.

With an unwavering commitment, Masatlı assured continuous efforts around the clock by a dedicated team to meet the comprehensive needs of the affected populace. He also underscored President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's steadfast focus on Hatay, expressing his determination to expedite the city's reconstruction and restoration to uplift the spirits and well-being of its residents.