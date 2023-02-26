U.N. Human Settlements Programme (U.N.-Habitat) Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif visited Gaziantep, one of the provinces affected by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes, on Saturday and offered condolences to victims in the region.

Sharif, accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Environment Minister Murat Kurum and Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanık visited container cities in the Nurdaği and Islahiye districts and spoke to victims.

Sharif said she came to offer condolences, solidarity and hope to victims.

She thanked Erdoğan for bringing her to the quake-affected zone and said, "I came here personally to witness the catastrophe. I could have watched on YouTube, I can watch on TV, but I decided to come here personally."

She noted that she was the mayor of Penang in Malaysia, which was hit by a massive tsunami in 2014, and the city was flooded in 2017.

"I already sent my colleagues to two places that I visited today. They just sent me a report last night. I came here to assess personally," she added.

Sharif said she took suggestions from victims and will work to offer the best support possible. She also noted she is happy to see the response of the government to the disaster, adding that victims now have tents or containers.

"I am happy to see all of you but sad that you lost your loved ones. My solidarity and grief are with you. My prayers are always with you," she noted.

Twin earthquakes that jolted vast swaths of the southeastern region have claimed more than 44,000 lives, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported on Friday. At the same time over 1.9 million quake survivors are currently sheltered in dormitories, hotels, public guesthouses and Education Ministry facilities, according to AFAD reports.