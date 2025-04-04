Health care tourism has emerged as a vital bridge connecting nations, offering patients access to affordable and high-quality treatment beyond their borders. As medical costs rise globally, countries like Türkiye are increasingly becoming attractive destinations for international patients seeking both expertise and affordability.

Musa Omer, a Nigerian who moved to Türkiye 15 years ago, is now at the forefront of efforts to connect African nations with Türkiye’s growing health care sector. As a marketing director at a private hospital, he has become a key figure in promoting Türkiye as a trusted destination for medical tourism across the continent.

In an interview for Anadolu Agency (AA)’s series “Africa’s Friendly Faces in Türkiye,” Omer reflected on his journey from student to health sector advocate. After completing his university education in Nigeria, he came to Türkiye in 2010 for his master’s degree – and ended up building a life and career here.

“When I first started working in this field, hardly anyone in Africa considered Türkiye for medical treatment,” he said. “In fact, in some countries, people would ask, ‘Where is Türkiye?’ It simply wasn’t on their radar.”

That has changed dramatically over the last decade. As Türkiye opened up and improved its health care infrastructure, interest from African countries began to rise. Omer says patients are increasingly choosing Türkiye over countries like the United States or the United Kingdom.

“They’re finding the same quality of care here at a fraction of the cost,” he explained. “In some cases, the treatment success rate is even higher. For example, Türkiye’s success with bone marrow transplants is better than in the U.S. But many people don’t know this until we show them the data. That’s when they become really interested.”

To build trust and raise awareness, Omer regularly travels to African countries – visiting health ministries, central banks and other institutions to introduce Türkiye’s medical services. “It’s not just about sending patients to Türkiye,” he said. “We also bring Turkish doctors to Africa and sometimes invite African doctors to Türkiye for training.”

One of the programs he leads, called OPD, offers free health checkups in Africa. “We travel with a team of doctors and professors,” he said. “Just last week, I was in Nigeria. Our doctors not only provide checkups but also train local health care professionals.”

According to Omer, one of the biggest reasons African patients are drawn to Türkiye is the shared cultural and religious background. “We explain that Türkiye is safe, welcoming and culturally familiar. That makes a big difference.”

Having lived in both Arab and European countries, Omer says Türkiye stands out for its warmth and hospitality. “When I think of Türkiye, I think of kindness, tolerance and strong moral values,” he said. “We love it here—and we stay because we feel at home.”

For Omer, bridging Africa and Türkiye through health care is more than a job – it’s a mission. “I want people back home to have access to safe, affordable, high-quality treatment,” he said. “And I want them to know that Türkiye is a place they can trust.”