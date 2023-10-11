Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and mammography to prevent proliferating breast cancer cases that in his words are now ranking first among the most common cancers.

“Breast cancer, which is the most common in women and leads to high death rates, has now risen to first place, accounting for 11.7% of all cancer types,” Koca said in a post on his official account on the X platform detailing the scope of measures that can be undertaken as part of prevention and successful treatment of the disease.

“In the past, breast cancer was diagnosed at an advanced stage, but now diagnosis is possible at an earlier stage through screening programs carried out by our ministry. Successful treatments can be achieved in the early stages of breast cancer, significantly improving the patient's chances of living,” he noted.

Explaining that community-based cancer screenings have started with the establishment of early diagnosis and scanning centers (KETEM) in all provinces, the minister said the Healthy Life Centers (SHM) have been included in these screening programs. The services provided are free of charge, he noted.

The minister further pointed to measures, including a healthy diet, regular check-ups and the positive effects of breastfeeding, for the prevention of cancer, urging women to prioritize the issue and seek medical care when needed.

“As with all cancer types, a balanced diet prepared under appropriate conditions, rich in vegetables and fruits, increased physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and staying away from smoking and alcohol use can reduce the risk,” he said.

“Since there are numerous scientific studies suggesting breastfeeding protects against breast cancer, mothers are recommended to breastfeed babies for at least two years,” he added.

Furthermore, he underscored the factors related to lifestyles that play a significant role in breast cancer, among them obesity, nulliparity and using hormonal medication for more than two years after menopause.

“The most common symptom in breast cancer is the presence of a painless, gradually growing lump that can be felt. Starting at the age of 20, regularly self-examining every month and seeking medical attention in case of any changes is important,” he urged.

“Women between the ages of 40-69, even without any complaint, should undergo a free mammography screening every two years.”

Pointing out that breast cancer may not have symptoms until advanced stages, he said it is necessary to seek institutional medical treatment.

“Early diagnosis increases success rates in treatments. Breast cancer treatment, especially when the disease is diagnosed early, can be highly effective with a survival probability of 90% or higher. Various treatment options are available for breast cancer, including surgery, radiation therapy and drug therapy,” the minister noted.

“October is marked as 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month' worldwide. Women should prioritize this, and they shall live healthy and long," he underscored.