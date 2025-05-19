A new mobile health application developed by Türkiye’s Ministry of Health is set to launch next week, aiming to provide expectant mothers and fathers with easy access to reliable and up-to-date information throughout pregnancy and the early stages of child development.

The app, titled “Annelik Yolculuğu” ("Motherhood Journey"), will be freely available on all digital platforms and is part of the country’s broader “Healthy Türkiye” initiative.

Muhammed Atak, director general of health promotion at the ministry, said the application was created with the goal of supporting maternal and child health, which remains a top priority for health care authorities.

He emphasized the importance of delivering accurate, science-based information in a format that is both accessible and practical for families. Atak noted that the platform allows expectant mothers to monitor how their bodies and their babies will change throughout the nine-month pregnancy journey, with detailed updates available weekly.

The application does not stop at pregnancy. It also includes resources covering the postpartum period, guiding mothers during the recovery phase after birth.

Users can continue to track child development up to the age of 2, with information on breastfeeding, the benefits of breast milk, vaccination schedules, health screenings and other important aspects of early childhood care.

Atak stressed that the app is designed not just for mothers but for fathers as well. He encouraged both parents to download and use the application to jointly follow the physical and emotional changes that occur during pregnancy and early parenthood.

According to Atak, this inclusive approach helps ensure that both partners are equally informed and involved throughout the parenting journey.

He also pointed out that the mobile application represents another key milestone in implementing Türkiye’s Normal Birth Action Plan. This national framework includes 14 steps to encourage safe, natural childbirth and improve maternal health literacy.

The development of the Motherhood Journey app fulfills one of those strategic goals by making verified health information more widely available to the public.

The app was developed with input from the ministry’s expert departments and scientific advisory board to ensure that all content is evidence-based and trustworthy.

Topics covered include pregnancy monitoring, nutritional and lifestyle advice, birth preparation, postpartum care, infant development, vaccination and test reminders and even interactive features such as a memory journal and baby name suggestions.