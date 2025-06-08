Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu announced the launch of the "Healthy Aging" program to improve the quality of life for elderly individuals.

Memişoğlu stated that they will implement the new program aimed at enhancing the quality of life as people age and supporting their ability to stay healthy and active.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Memişoğlu emphasized the importance society places on elderly individuals and said the new program they are launching aims to help the elderly adopt healthy lifestyle habits and protect their health.

Memişoğlu highlighted that Turkish society values its elderly and prioritizes their health even above their own. He said, “Therefore, as the Ministry of Health, we are launching a program to teach people how to stay healthy as they age, how to live healthily and what healthy aging means. With this program, our elderly will receive education on both aging and maintaining their health.”

He also noted that home health care services, which have long been provided for individuals over 80 years old and bedridden patients, are being strengthened and continued.

“We do not abandon those who have difficulty leaving their homes or who are at risk if they visit hospitals. We deliver their medication and health reports directly to their homes,” he said.

Memişoğlu explained that electronic systems allow for effective patient monitoring and added: “Our electronic system provides awareness regarding medication and other reports. We have designed the system so that the report is issued before the current one expires. This way, we have prevented our elderly from having to deal with hospital appointments or other procedures."

"Because, especially after a certain age, and particularly if one becomes dependent on care, life becomes very difficult. The situation is the same for bedridden patients and their caregivers. We also aim to support the caregivers because they spend time with, care for, and assist the patients. Therefore, we have worked to deliver health services directly to them as well,” he continued.