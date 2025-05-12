Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu announced a nationwide initiative launched across all 81 provinces in Türkiye to identify individuals who are overweight and direct them to Healthy Life Centers and Family Health Centers.

"Through this program, individuals will receive nutritional counseling and follow-up services provided by dietitians," he stated.

In a statement shared on his social media account, Minister Memişoğlu said: “We have launched a new program with the goal of reaching 10 million people within three months to protect the health of our citizens. Our health care staff will conduct height, weight and Body Mass Index (BMI) measurements in busy public squares, communal areas and event venues."

"Overweight individuals will be identified and referred to Healthy Life Centers and Family Health Centers, where they will receive dietary guidance and regular monitoring,” he added.

He emphasized that the program will be carried out in cooperation with provincial health directorates, relevant public institutions, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), the Green Crescent (Yeşilay) and various nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

“Our goal is to reach 10 million citizens between May 10 and July 10, 2025, to raise awareness about the harms of excess weight and promote a culture of healthy living. With educational programs aimed at improving health literacy and field activities that encourage healthy lifestyle habits, we will continue working toward building a society that protects its health before illness occurs,” he added.