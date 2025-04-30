Heavy rainfall on April 30 disrupted daily life across Muğla in southwestern Türkiye, with the resort towns of Bodrum and Marmaris among the hardest hit.

In Bodrum, intermittent downpours caused streams to overflow, especially in neighborhoods like Gümbet. Flooding blocked roads and damaged parked vehicles near stream beds. Bodrum Municipality teams responded by clearing clogged drains and sealing off flood-prone areas with safety tape. Rainwater runoff from the hills turned the sea a muddy brown in coastal areas.

In Marmaris, sudden afternoon rainfall created similar issues. Motorists struggled in heavy traffic and residents faced waterlogged streets in the town center. Locals and tourists, many dressed in summer attire, were caught off guard and sought shelter under shop awnings and balconies.

The rain caused large puddles in several neighborhoods, while muddy water from higher ground discolored the sea along beaches such as Uzunyalı and İçmeler.

Meteorological officials reported that Marmaris received 31.5 kilograms of rain per square meter in just one hour. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as rainfall is expected to continue intermittently across the region.