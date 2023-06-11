Torrential rain caused flooding in Ankara on Sunday, with streets turning into rivers and cars washed away.

The flooding comes after heavy downpours along the country's Black Sea coast to the north and subsequent flooding that claimed the lives of at least three people a week ago.

The Turkish weather service forecast further heavy rain for Monday along the Black Sea, on the country's Aegean coastline, and over the western Mediterranean Sea.

Flash flooding and high winds could strike the region, it said.

The popular holiday destination of Antalya was at risk, it added.