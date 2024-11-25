A strong winter storm has blanketed Erzurum, Erzincan and Tunceli in Türkiye, leading to severe disruptions in daily life and transportation.

In Erzurum, northeastern Türkiye, heavy snow began on Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, causing chaos for drivers and pedestrians. Snow accumulation reached up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) in some areas, including the Palandöken Ski Resort.

The snowfall brought much joy to the children, who played in the snow for hours. With schools closed due to the snowstorm, children took advantage of the day off by sledding and starting snowball fights in the streets. Local parks and hilly areas became makeshift sledding hills, with kids using wooden and plastic sleds, as well as plastic bags.

Local authorities launched snow removal operations across the city and worked to clear blocked roads, especially in rural areas and settlements. Intercity highways, including Erzurum-Erzincan and Erzurum-Kars, faced disruptions and drivers were urged to exercise caution.

The Erzurum governor’s office announced that schools would remain closed for the day, except in the Şenkaya district, and pregnant and disabled public sector employees were granted leave. Snow removal efforts continued throughout the day to ensure safe travel.

In Erzincan, central Türkiye, snowfall led to significant freezing on the roads. The temperature dropped to minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit), resulting in icy conditions on sidewalks and streets. Snowdrifts piled up and icicles formed on buildings, making it difficult for residents to navigate the city. The Erzincan-Sivas and Erzincan-Gümüşhane highways were completely closed as heavy snow, accompanied by strong winds, caused whiteout conditions. Around 600 people were stranded on these roads and were taken to shelters in Kelkit, a nearby district. The local government provided accommodation and food to those affected, ensuring their safety.

Erzincan's Sakaltutan Pass, located 2,160 meters above sea level, saw road closures, with nearly 1,000 travelers stranded. Governor Hamza Aydoğdu coordinated efforts between local emergency teams, including the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Highway Authority and other institutions, to provide aid. Shelters were set up in local hostels and dormitories, where the stranded travelers received meals and could rest.

In Tunceli, eastern Türkiye, snow accumulation reached up to 20 centimeters in some areas. Streets and sidewalks were coated with snow, and residents cleared snow in front of their homes and businesses. The city’s snow removal teams worked to clear public spaces, ensuring that transportation remained as smooth as possible.