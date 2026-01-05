Heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions cut off access to 157 villages across Van, Hakkari and Bitlis in eastern Türkiye on Monday, as crews worked to reopen roads and restore disrupted services.

According to a statement from the Van Metropolitan Municipality, snow and strong winds closed roads to 88 villages across Van. Teams from the municipality’s Road Construction, Maintenance and Repair Department continued snow-clearing operations throughout the day to reopen the routes.

Crews from the Van Water and Sewage Administration (VASKI) also completed repair and improvement work at a pumping station damaged by an avalanche in the Karşıyaka neighborhood of the Çatak district. After inspections were finalized, the facility was brought back into operation and drinking water service was restored to the area.

In Hakkari, southeastern Türkiye, recent precipitation pushed snow depth in higher elevations to nearly 2 meters (6.56 feet) in some locations. Residents and shopkeepers continued clearing snow from the roofs of homes and workplaces, while municipal and highway teams carried out snow removal efforts.

The Provincial Special Administration said 64 of the 89 village roads that had been closed due to adverse weather were reopened by teams, while work continued to clear the remaining 25 roads. Road widening operations using snow blowers were also carried out on the access road to the Mergabütan Ski Center.

In the Derecik district, snowfall was followed at times by dense fog, reducing visibility. The fog covering the mountainous area created striking views.

In Muş, snowfall and freezing temperatures disrupted daily life. Provincial Special Administration Secretary General Şeyhmus Yentür said all 368 village roads that had been closed due to snow were reopened.

Yentür noted that road-widening work on village routes is ongoing and that teams are being kept on standby for emergencies. Meanwhile, teams from the Highways Directorate’s 113th Branch continued snow-clearing operations on the road linking Hasköy district in Muş with the Mutki district of neighboring Bitlis.

Working in challenging terrain where snow depth has reached nearly 2 meters in some places, crews aim to reopen the traffic road as soon as possible. Heavy machinery operator Idris Karakan said teams have been working under difficult conditions due to snowfall that has continued uninterrupted for three days.

“In higher elevations, blizzard conditions are effective, and in some places snow depth reaches 2 meters,” Karakan said. “This seriously hampers our work. In some areas, we can only advance about 1 kilometer every hour.”

Another operator, Ahmet Karagüzel, said work on the Muş-Mutki road is continuing despite setbacks. “Because of difficulties in some sections, distances that would normally take one day to cover can only progress in two to three days. We aim to open the road within two to three days and reach the village at the end of the route,” he said.

In Bitlis, snowfall blanketed the city center in white, causing disruptions to transportation. Provincial Special Administration Director of Road and Transportation Services Ümit Kurtkan said snow continued to affect the province.

Kurtkan noted that 44 village roads remain closed due to snow, adding that teams are working in the field. Municipal crews also continued snow removal operations across the city on Monday, prioritizing areas around schools to ensure safety and access.