Ahead of the New Year, snow thickness at many ski resorts in Türkiye has reached levels suitable for skiing, signaling the official start of the winter season. Erkan Yağcı, President of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED), announced that reservations at ski resorts have exceeded 90%, with expectations of full occupancy during the New Year's holiday period.

Snowfall has created stunning views across Türkiye, with many regions experiencing heavy snowfall in the lead-up to the New Year. Domestic travelers preparing for the holiday season, particularly those planning 2-3 day trips, have shown a marked preference for ski resorts. Over the past week, the demand for bookings at ski centers has increased significantly due to the snowfall.

Yağcı expressed his satisfaction with the snow conditions at the ski resorts, which are now at a level that allows skiing. He mentioned that interest in ski resorts has been in line with previous years, adding that the New Year holiday period has seen the highest demand for these destinations. "Reservations at ski resorts have surpassed 90%, and we expect full occupancy during the New Year," Yağcı said, also highlighting the challenges posed by the exchange rate and inflation in the tourism sector.

In Isparta, southwestern Türkiye, the Davraz Ski Resort has officially opened its winter season, with snow thickness reaching 61 centimeters (24 inches) on the slopes. Located 26 kilometers from the city center at an altitude of 2,635 meters, Davraz offers a picturesque view of Eğirdir Lake.

Mehmet Ali Ertuğrul, President of the Isparta Provincial General Assembly, announced that the ski season began on Dec. 28. Ertuğrul noted that last year’s season had been difficult due to insufficient snowfall, but this year’s heavy snow has raised hopes for a successful season. "We are optimistic as the snow continues to fall, and our accommodation facilities are ready to welcome guests. We invite visitors from all over Türkiye to enjoy the New Year holiday and the entire winter season in Isparta," he said.

A new gondola system has been launched at Davraz Ski Resort, designed to provide easier and faster access for skiers. The new system includes 47 gondolas capable of transporting 1,500 people per hour. Additionally, a 165-meter-long moving belt has been installed inside a covered area, eliminating the need for skiers to climb uphill during their return. This new investment aims to improve the skiing experience for visitors and make their stay more comfortable.

According to the latest data from the Turkish Meteorological Authority, snow thickness at various ski resorts in Türkiye has reached impressive levels. Palandöken Ski Resort in Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, leads with a snow depth of 128 centimeters. Other notable resorts include Bitlis’ Nemrut Ski Resort at 98 centimeters, Erzurum's Konaklı Ski Resort at 93 centimeters and Kartalkaya Ski Resort in Bolu with 90 centimeters of snow. Snow conditions are strong at resorts across Türkiye, and the snowfall is expected to continue, providing excellent conditions for skiers throughout the season.

As the snow depth reaches 67 centimeters, Saklıkent Ski Resort in Antalya, southern Türkiye, opens its doors to both local and foreign ski enthusiasts, welcoming the New Year after intensive preparation. Located in the Beydağları mountains, just 45 minutes from Konyaaltı Beach, the resort achieved the ideal snow conditions following heavy snowfall.

Opened in 1971 in the Bakırlıtepe area, the resort's slopes were packed with machines to ensure optimal skiing conditions, and both local and foreign tourists began skiing. Visitors who choose the city for their holiday can sunbathe by the sea and then enjoy sledding, skiing and snowboarding at the ski resort, just 50 kilometers away.

Saklıkent offers slopes for beginners, intermediate skiers, and professionals, allowing uninterrupted skiing. Holidaymakers can reach the summit by chairlifts and ski on the 4,500-meter and 3,200-meter slopes. With its rare climate and natural beauty, Antalya provides a perfect holiday experience, and the New Year is expected to be a busy one.

"Heavy snowfall is our New Year gift," Osman Özaydın, the slope supervisor and ski coach at the resort, said that they opened the season earlier this year compared to last year. Özaydın, who is also the President of the Konyaaltı Ski Club, said, "We expect a very busy season this year, both in terms of sports and skiing. This year, Saklıkent Ski Resort received excellent snow, and right now, it is standing out across the country. In some places, we’ve measured up to 120 centimeters of snow. The heavy snowfall is our New Year gift. Antalya, famous for both its beaches and ski resorts, holds an important place in the Mediterranean Basin."