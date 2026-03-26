As spring approaches, experts warn that heavy winter precipitation in northern and central Türkiye may trigger a significant rise in tick populations, increasing the risk of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in several provinces.

Dr. Ilhan Çetin, from Sivas Cumhuriyet University Faculty of Medicine’s Department of Public Health, highlighted that wetter winters lead to more vibrant vegetation in spring, creating ideal conditions for disease-carrying ticks.

Çetin explained that rainfall indirectly boosts tick numbers by promoting dense vegetation, which provides shelter and sustenance for ticks. “Provinces where the disease-carrying tick species are most prevalent, Tokat, Yozgat, Sivas, Erzincan, Giresun and Gümüşhane, experienced substantial rainfall this winter. This indicates a likely increase in tick populations this year,” he said.

Ticks have three developmental stages, and controlling them early is crucial. Çetin emphasized, “Addressing ticks at the initial stage prevents them from reaching adulthood, which is when they are more likely to transmit disease.”

Targeted tick control, especially in agricultural and livestock areas, can reduce the number of CCHF cases. “From the spring months onwards, Agriculture and Forestry Directorates, special provincial administrations, and the Ministry of Health have already begun precautionary measures. Tick-killing medications are being distributed in livestock regions to prevent infestations,” he noted.

Çetin recalled the severity of previous outbreaks, “Last year, Sivas alone reported around 120 tick bite cases, with 12 patients losing their lives to CCHF. These events show how critical early intervention and preventive measures are for public safety.”

Typically, CCHF cases start appearing in mid-April, but this year’s early warming trend could bring cases sooner, making precautions even more important. “It is vital for people to take preventive actions before the peak tick season, particularly in areas with dense vegetation and active wildlife,” Çetin said.

He offered practical advice for outdoor activities: “Ticks are most common in areas with thick vegetation and open wildlife access. During activities in parks, gardens, and recreational spaces, people should assume ticks could attach. About 70% of ticks climb onto humans via the legs, especially through pant legs. Tucking pant legs into socks is a simple but effective measure.”

Çetin also recommended spreading a light-colored cloth on picnic areas and tapping it with feet to detect ticks before contact.

He stressed heightened vigilance for clothing choices: “Wearing light-colored, fully covering clothes allows ticks to be seen and prevents them from reaching the skin.”

Livestock owners were urged to implement extra precautions. “Ticks are carried by wild animals such as foxes, boars and rabbits, as well as domestic animals like sheep and goats. Barns should be regularly treated with tick-killing medications, and ticks on animals should never be removed manually,” Çetin warned.

He concluded with a note on preventive strategy: “If these measures are followed, even if tick populations increase significantly this year, the number of CCHF cases can be reduced. Cooperation between residents, farmers, and state institutions is essential to minimize health risks from ticks in our region.”