A military personnel was injured when a military helicopter made a forced landing in an empty field in the western Turkish province of Izmir on Tuesday.

The helicopter took off from Çiğli Second Main Jet Base, a major military aviation hub, authorities said. It had a three-member crew. The Ministry of National Defense said in a statement that the helicopter was forced to land due to a technical problem and the injured personnel was taken to a hospital. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The last major military helicopter crash in Türkiye was in 2021. A general and 10 others were killed when their helicopter crashed in the eastern province of Bitlis amid bad weather.