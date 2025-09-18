Type 2 diabetes is becoming an increasingly serious public health issue in Türkiye, with rising sugar consumption identified as a major contributing factor. Dr. Can Akçura, an endocrinology and metabolic diseases specialist at Buca Seyfi Demirsoy Training and Research Hospital in Izmir, warned that the country’s sugar intake has soared well above the global average.

“According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, the global average annual sugar consumption per person is around 24 kilograms. In Türkiye, recent studies show that this figure has reached 35 kilograms in 2024,” he said.

Speaking ahead of World Sugar Awareness Week, observed on Sept. 19-25, Akçura explained that diabetes is a metabolic disorder that progresses silently but can affect multiple organs and systems. “High blood sugar levels are not just about diabetes itself – they are linked to heart disease, strokes, obesity, high cholesterol and even sudden death,” he said. He stressed that awareness campaigns like World Sugar Awareness Week are crucial to inform the public about the dangers of excessive sugar consumption.

Akçura detailed the types and diagnosis of diabetes, emphasizing that Type 2 diabetes is the most common form in adults. “Type 2 diabetes is closely associated with obesity and metabolic syndrome. We diagnose it by checking fasting blood sugar and, when needed, performing a glucose tolerance test or measuring hemoglobin A1C, which shows the average blood sugar level over the past three months,” he said.

“After diagnosis, treatment begins, and while medication is important, lifestyle changes play a critical role. Exercise, diet, and careful monitoring of sugar intake can significantly affect the course of the disease.”

The expert noted that the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in Türkiye is increasing at a rate faster than the global trend. He attributed this to widespread unhealthy eating habits and changes in lifestyle. “Easy access to processed foods, socioeconomic factors and the convenience of ready-to-eat products have led to a significant increase in sugar intake both in Türkiye and worldwide. Compared to global standards, we consume at least 10 kilograms more sugar per person per year, which is alarming,” Akçura said.

Akçura also described the serious complications that can arise from poorly managed diabetes. “Diabetes can damage many organs over time. It increases mortality in cardiovascular disease, causes blockages in brain vessels that may result in strokes and damages nerves, leading to numbness in hands and feet. Ulcers on the feet can go unnoticed, progressing into diabetic foot, which, if untreated, can require partial amputation. Obesity, high cholesterol, and other components of metabolic syndrome further increase the risk of heart, neurological, and kidney diseases. Diabetes can profoundly impact long-term health and quality of life,” he warned.

Despite these risks, Akçura emphasized that diabetes can be managed effectively, allowing patients to maintain their health and life expectancy. “With routine check-ups, adherence to medication, a healthy diet, and regular exercise, patients can live normal, healthy lives,” he said.

To combat rising diabetes rates, Akçura stressed the importance of dietary changes, particularly reducing sugar consumption. “The goal is to bring our sugar intake down to global standards. Even small changes, like reducing processed foods and increasing home-prepared meals, can have a significant impact on public health,” he added.