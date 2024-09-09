The Onaylı family, living in Manisa, western Türkiye, continues to serve the city's iconic Manisa kebab in the shop where their grandfather first started the business in 1927.

Manisa kebab, made by wrapping a mixture of lamb and beef mince on skewers and cooking it over charcoal, is served with pita, sumac, yogurt and tomato sauce.

The Onaylı family, one of the masters of Manisa kebab, continues to keep the traditional flavor alive for three generations in their 97-year-old shop on Dr. Sadık Ahmet Street, a favorite destination for those visiting the city.

Third-generation kebab chef Ibrahim Onaylı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they see the shop opened by his grandfather, Halil İbrahim, in 1927 as a legacy.

Onaylı, who continues his grandfather's profession with his brother Bilal, said: "Our shop has been running for three generations, our story actually begins here in this very place. For almost 100 years, this place has been where my father, my brother Bilal and I, along with my nephew Ali Semih Onaylı, who we are raising as the fourth generation, continue our story."

Onaylı noted that many of the kebab chefs in the city were apprentices of his grandfather, adding that they take pride in offering this unique local flavor to their customers.

Emphasizing that they do their work with love, Onaylı continued:

"When people think of Manisa kebab, they think of our family. My grandfather trained my father, and my father trained us. I graduated in economics, but I grew up alongside my father. While studying, I worked here during middle school and high school. My father saw this profession as a 'golden bracelet' for us. In the trade, this job is our 'golden bracelet.' ... In our nearly century-old business, we are also raising my nephew, Ali Semih, as the fourth generation. He will hopefully continue this journey of Manisa kebab, which has been ongoing since 1927, with the style he has learned from us because our priority is customer satisfaction."

Recalling that they had received offers to open branches in Izmir and Istanbul, Onaylı said they chose not to pursue these opportunities because they wanted to continue their work only in their grandfather’s original shop.

Onaylı also proudly mentioned that they have a historic photograph from Republic Day in 1928, taken in front of their shop, with his grandfather Halil Ibrahim Onaylı in it.