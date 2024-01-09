Edirne Central Military Hospital, a significant structure renowned for treating wounded soldiers during the Balkan Wars, is set to undergo restoration under the direction of the Presidency of National Palaces.

Once a crucial facility serving 500 beds and modern operating rooms during Abdülhamid II's reign, the hospital in Edirne, will be meticulously restored to its original state, as only one wall remains standing today.

With plans for the renovation in progress, scaffolding has been erected around the historical building, signifying the impending commencement of restoration work. The aim is to reconstruct the Edirne Central Military Hospital to match its original architectural design, eventually opening its doors to visitors.

Governor Yunus Sezer of Edirne expressed his vision for the revitalized site, likening it to the revered Çanakkale Martyrdom. He announced a comprehensive project that extends from the hospital area to the Balkan Martyrdom in Sarayiçi district, intending to transform the historic complex into a symbolic representation of honor and remembrance. Sezer emphasized the importance of this project, envisioning a cohesive restoration effort that involves both the Provincial Special Administration and the municipality in preserving martyrs' cemeteries.

In addition to the renovation of the military hospital and the Balkan Martyrdom, restoration initiatives for the six-century-old Gazimihal Hamam are scheduled for 2024. Sezer revealed plans to hold a tender for the restoration project this month, affirming that if the build-operate-transfer model doesn't materialize, they are committed to undertaking the restoration themselves.

Moreover, Sezer outlined ongoing tenders for the restoration of significant landmarks in Edirne, such as Evliya Kasım Pasha Mosque, Şeyh Şücaettin Mosque and the Şükrü Pasha Monument. Emphasizing their commitment to preserving Edirne's cultural heritage, he disclosed plans for nearly 40 mansions in the historic Kaleiçi area, with ongoing project tenders aiming to restore these architectural gems.

The restoration efforts signify a dedicated initiative to revive and preserve the rich historical heritage of Edirne, with meticulous plans to safeguard and revive these esteemed landmarks for future generations.