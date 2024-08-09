The Roman bath known as "Kral Kızı" (Princess of the King), located in Yozgat's Sarıkaya district in central Türkiye and listed on UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List in 2018, has reopened to visitors following the completion of extensive restoration and updates.

The historic bath, renowned for its architecture and thermal water flowing at 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) for over 2,000 years, underwent restoration under the supervision of the Yozgat Museum Directorate. The thermal water, which had been cut off for nearly two years, has been restored to the pool, and the bath now features a new lighting system that offers a different view at night.

Governor Mehmet Ali Özkan told reporters that the Roman bath is one of the city's significant cultural assets.

"With the coordination of our Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the efforts of our team, we have completed restoration and landscaping work, lighting installation and water refilling for the pool at the bath. Visitors can now enjoy the historic site both during the day and at night. The most important aspect is the refilling of the pool. I thank everyone involved," Özkan said.

Visitor Ertuğrul Yalçın, who came from Germany to Boğazlıyan for vacation, remarked: "It looks really beautiful. We came last year but it wasn't open; this year we were able to visit."

Another visitor, Gökhan Gökalp, who lives in France and came to Yozgat to visit family, commented: "It wasn't like this a few years ago; the improvements are wonderful. They've created seating and walking areas, and it looks great."