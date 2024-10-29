Selçuk Anatolian High School, a beacon of education in Sivas, in central Türkiye, is setting a remarkable example for student support as it caters to students preparing for the highly competitive university entrance exams. By providing a welcoming environment and extended hours for study, the school demonstrates its commitment to academic excellence and student well-being.

Founded in 1916 as the Sivas Teacher Training School, Selçuk Anatolian High School has become a cornerstone of education in Türkiye. With a storied history of nurturing well-educated and successful graduates, the school now champions a new initiative aimed at helping students excel in the Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS). The school remains open until late evening, offering students a home-like atmosphere with complimentary refreshments.

In response to the challenges faced by students during their preparation for university entrance exams, Selçuk Anatolian High School provides an innovative solution. While regular classes are conducted from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the school opens its doors to students seeking additional study time after hours. Recognizing that many students lack conducive study environments at home, the school allows students to visit at any time to study.

The initiative features teachers from various subjects on-site to assist students with their studies, ensuring personalized support. In addition, the school offers free soup, tea, coffee and snacks, keeping its lights on late into the evening to foster a productive study atmosphere.

Principal Davut Ataman emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating: “Selçuk Anatolian High School, with its 108-year history, is one of the most established institutions in Türkiye and Sivas. It has made significant contributions to the country's future through its graduates and bureaucrats. During discussions with students and parents, I identified a crucial need among students for a proper study environment.”

Ataman continued: “This practice has been recognized as one of the best examples by our ministry and is set as a model across Türkiye. The Türkiye Century Education Model demands such an approach. We strive to provide the most ideal environment for our students, aiming to cultivate individuals who are thoughtful, literate, responsible, and who value national and moral principles.”

The initiative has garnered immense support from parents, with Ataman noting increased student participation. “Every day, about 10-15 parents call or visit the school. Students who cannot find suitable study spaces at home come here to study,” he remarked. The project has not only boosted the academic performance of the students but has also fostered a family-like atmosphere within the school community.

Students have expressed their gratitude for the support they receive at Selçuk Anatolian High School. Ali Eren Çakır, a student, stated: “Our classes normally end at 3:30 p.m., but here, after class, we can study until late with access to food, tea, coffee and cake. This has been very helpful for us because some of my friends, including myself, don’t have a suitable study environment at home. We are very grateful to our teachers for this.”

Eslem Berra Karasubaşı added: “I think this project is very well designed because our study efficiency really increases here. When I get stuck on a question, I can consult my teachers. It creates a very productive environment as we study together with our friends.”

As Selçuk Anatolian High School continues its mission of fostering educational success, it serves as a model for other institutions across Türkiye. By prioritizing student needs and creating a supportive environment, the school exemplifies how educational initiatives can significantly impact students’ academic journeys. The commitment shown by both the administration and teachers at Selçuk Anatolian High School highlights the importance of community support in the educational sector, making it a notable example of how schools can adapt to meet the evolving needs of students in Türkiye.