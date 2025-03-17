In Istanbul, a structure that has been continuously built upon during the Byzantine, Eastern Roman, Ottoman and Republic periods amazes onlookers. The 1,600-year-old historical building, which has witnessed four eras, has been captured from the air.

Located in Istanbul’s Fatih district, this unique building presents an unprecedented visual of the city's cultural transformation through different civilizations. Experts argue that the structure should be converted into a museum and opened to both local and foreign tourists.

Currently, the building is not in use, while the adjacent empty space serves as a parking lot. Drone footage clearly reveals the historical layers of the structure.

Historical artifact researcher Ömer Faruk Yavaşçay stated: "This structure, belonging to four different periods –Byzantine, Eastern Roman, Ottoman and Republican – should be turned into a museum. There is no other building like it, which is why it does not even have a specific name."

"At the very bottom, there is a section with granite columns, which is believed to have been used as a cistern or cellar. The arched section above is thought to belong to an Eastern Roman-era structure. The level above that is part of the Şengül Bathhouse, and at the very top is Balıkesir Han from the Republican period," he said.

"It has a history of at least 1,600 years, as the Eastern Roman Empire was established in 365 A.D., meaning this structure predates it. This makes it clear that the building is from before 396 A.D. This location is not only significant in Türkiye but also well-known worldwide. Historical archives across the globe have shared images of this building, and it has been viewed millions of times. However, we have not done enough to promote it, as it remains stuck in the middle of a parking lot," he added.

He also said, "The most remarkable aspect of this structure is how it has been built in harmony throughout the centuries."