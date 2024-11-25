A horrific shooting spree in Istanbul resulted in the deaths of seven people, including a man who ended his life after killing several family members and injuring others. Bahtiyar Aladağ, 33, is believed to have murdered his parents, sister, cousin and one other individual before taking his own life.

The violence began in Celaliye neighborhood, where Aladağ arrived at the family home in a four-story building. After an argument with his relatives, Aladağ opened fire on his father, 65-year-old Muhammet Aladağ, mother, 55-year-old Necmiye Aladağ and his 30-year-old sister Buket Aladağ. His father was found dead at the scene, while his mother and sister were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Despite all efforts, Necmiye Aladağ passed away at the hospital.

The violence continued when Aladağ drove to Avcılar, where he attacked a local hairdresser’s shop, shooting and killing Mehmet Salih Özsökük, 30. His wife, S.A., and her brother, Gökhan Soylu, 34, were critically injured in the assault. After the attack, Aladağ fled in his car, heading toward Esenyurt.

In Esenyurt, Aladağ shot and killed his cousin, 33-year-old Şadan Serdar Buke. Shortly after, Aladağ ended his own life with the same firearm, shooting himself in the head.

Authorities later confirmed that three more victims had been found near Büyükçekmece Lake, where Aladağ’s wife, Sevim Aladağ, 10-year-old child Arsal Aladağ and mother-in-law Türkan Soylu had been murdered. Their bodies were recovered in the Tepekent Area.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office revealed that Aladağ had a criminal history, including charges related to drug use. A firearm and nine empty cartridges were found in his vehicle. Authorities are continuing their investigation into this devastating series of events.

This tragic incident has shocked the Istanbul community, leaving a trail of grief and loss among the victims' families.