Huawei Türkiye and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have signed an agreement to launch the "Huawei Youth Academy" project, including a new IT training program.

According to the company's statement, Huawei Türkiye continues contributing to Türkiye's IT future through various projects.

As part of the collaboration, 50 trainers from different provinces of Türkiye, affiliated with the ministry, participated in two training programs in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

After completing the training, the certified trainers will provide IT education to young people aged 16-30 at the "Huawei Youth Academy" centers to be established in ministry centers across 81 provinces.

The trainers will prepare the academy’s young participants for the "Huawei ICT Competitions" held in Türkiye, Europe and China.

The program aims to enhance the IT knowledge and skills of Turkish youth, support their journey to a safer future, address issues like unemployment, and produce more competitive young talents for Türkiye on a global scale.

Enes Efendioğlu, director general of Youth Services at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, commented that the training in artificial intelligence and cloud computing is crucial for improving and spreading digital skills among youth center staff. He congratulated the trainers who completed the program and wished them continued success.

Ömer Faruk Şahin, Huawei Türkiye's director of Public Relations and Corporate Communication, stated that the collaboration with the ministry aims to cultivate talented young people in the IT field, contributing to Türkiye's IT ecosystem and digital transformation. He added: “With our slogan 'For Türkiye, in Türkiye,' we will continue to support our youth. I believe this program will enhance our youth's technology skills and prepare them for the future.”