Humanitarian organizations in Türkiye are set to bring relief to those in need during Ramadan, focusing on earthquake-affected areas in the country as well as regions like Gaza and Syria. Through civil society organizations (CSOs), Türkiye will extend aid to millions worldwide throughout Ramadan.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has launched its Ramadan efforts under the theme "Our Hearts and Tables Are One This Ramadan," aiming to reach 7.1 million people with assistance worth TL 1.922 billion ($52.8 million).

During Ramadan, Kızılay plans to distribute financial aid, food packages, canned meat and holiday clothing, as well as provide over 65,000 iftar meals daily. Additionally, it will allocate TL 462 million in cash aid to over 672,000 people in Türkiye, with TL 128.5 million designated for 184,000 individuals in 11 provinces affected by last year's earthquakes.

In-kind food aid worth TL 400 million will be distributed nationwide to more than 764,000 people, with TL 113.3 million allocated to over 206,000 people in earthquake-affected regions.

Kızılay will send a new "Kindness Ship" carrying 1,000 tons of aid to Gaza as part of its special Ramadan initiatives.

Türkiye Diyanet Foundation aids 2.5 million

The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) will provide TL 450 million in aid during Ramadan, including food packages, shopping cards and holiday clothing, reaching around 2.5 million people both in Türkiye and abroad.

In the earthquake-hit region, TDV will serve iftar meals to 135,000 people through six community dining tables.

Additionally, TDV will deliver 50 humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza to provide iftar, suhoor and hot meals to 250,000 Palestinians throughout the holy month.

Through its "Gift a Quran" project, which it is conducting in collaboration with the Presidency of Religious Affairs, TDV will distribute 73,000 Qurans, printed in nine languages, to Muslims in 19 countries.

Moreover, the foundation will open 48 new water wells and fountains in 10 countries, benefiting approximately 391,100 people.

IHH aids 67 countries

The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) plans to assist 4 million people in 67 countries during Ramadan.

In Türkiye, IHH will distribute food packages and grocery cards to 50,000 families across all 81 provinces and provide 20,000 additional food cards to needy families. Internationally, the organization will deliver 50,000 food packages to disadvantaged families.

IHH also has special programs for children and plans to provide Eid clothing for orphans in 15 countries.

Deniz Feneri expands to 25 countries

The Deniz Feneri Association aims to reach over one million people in 25 countries, including Türkiye, under the theme "Share Your Table During Ramadan."

In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the association will establish a tent city for 1,000 displaced families, alongside providing emergency aid supplies and food packages.

In Syria, it will serve thousands through soup kitchens and free clothing stores in Damascus and Aleppo, offering hot meals and bread to 10,000 people daily during Ramadan.

Across three continents and 25 countries, Deniz Feneri will distribute food parcels, while in Türkiye, 50,000 families will receive grocery cards.

On the 15th day of Ramadan, marked as "Orphans Day in the Islamic World," the association will organize iftar gatherings for orphans in 25 countries. Donors can sponsor an orphan’s Eid clothing with a 1,500-lira contribution.

IDDEF provides aid in 56 countries

The Federation of Associations that Value Humanity (IDDEF) will provide Ramadan aid to those in need across 56 countries, with a primary focus on Gaza.

IDDEF will distribute zakat, fitr, fidya, food packages and iftar meals in Türkiye, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans, prioritizing regions suffering from drought, hunger and internal conflicts, as well as students in religious schools and their families.

Aid will be sent to crisis-affected regions, including Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Somalia and Afghanistan, and the organization will also provide iftar and suhoor meals for earthquake survivors in Türkiye.

Hayrat Humanitarian Association reaches 33 countries

The Hayrat Humanitarian Aid Association will extend aid to needy people across 33 countries during Ramadan.

Last year, the organization helped over 965,000 people in Türkiye and 31 other countries. This year, it plans to provide iftar and suhoor meals in 33 countries.

The organization will distribute essential food items such as oil, flour, legumes, salt and sugar, and collected zakat and fitr donations will be directed to disaster-stricken regions and vulnerable communities worldwide.

On the 15th day of Ramadan, marking "World Orphans Day," Hayrat will organize special programs for orphans, including Quran distribution for students and Eid clothing donations for children.

Sadakataşı Association aids 30 countries

The Sadakataşı Association will carry out Ramadan relief efforts in 30 countries, focusing on Türkiye and Palestine.

In Türkiye, the association will operate in 20 provinces and provide needy families with zakat, fitr, grocery cards, food parcels and Eid clothing.

In Gaza, Sadakataşı will distribute 2 kilograms of bread daily to 3,000 families and serve iftar meals to 5,000 people through its volunteer teams.

Orphan Foundation to Provide Ramadan Aid in 28 Countries

The Orphan Foundation will support orphaned children and their families in 28 countries during Ramadan, including Türkiye, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Chad, Palestine, Ghana, Guinea, India, Iraq, Iran, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Mauritania, Nepal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Togo, Tunisia, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

Operating under the slogan "Touch a Heart This Ramadan," the foundation will distribute food parcels, iftar meals, zakat, fitr, and fidya to struggling families. Special Eid clothing packages will also be provided to orphans to help them celebrate the holiday.

In Gaza, where people have endured 15 months under heavy bombardment, the foundation will launch a dedicated relief program.

Additionally, the organization aims to include 5,000 orphans in its sponsorship system this Ramadan, allowing donors to support a child through its website.

Aid to reach from Gaza to Syria, Myanmar to Somalia

The Cansuyu Association will extend aid efforts beyond Türkiye to crisis-stricken areas, prioritizing Gaza and Syria.

The Beşir Association will provide humanitarian assistance to regions affected by earthquakes in Türkiye and conflict zones such as Gaza, Yemen, Myanmar and Somalia.

These humanitarian organizations will continue their Ramadan efforts, delivering vital relief to millions worldwide.