As it has for many years, the Haseki Sultan Lodge continues to provide iftar meals to the needy during this Ramadan. The charitable foundation, established 473 years ago by the Ottoman Empire in Jerusalem, has been offering hot meals to those in need, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

The lodge was founded by Hurrem Sultan, the wife of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, in 1552, just 100 meters from the Gate of the Assembly at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Despite the passage of time, it remains a vital source of support for Jerusalem’s poor.

Described by Palestinian historian Arif al-Arif as one of the "finest charitable places" established by the Turks in Jerusalem, the lodge has served as a beacon of aid, with its expenses once covered by Ottoman-endowed shops before the founding of Israel in 1948.

Bessam Ebu Lubde, director of Haseki Sultan Lodge, explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) that many of the charity's resources come from the income of waqf properties allocated to the lodge in Palestine. “The Ottoman Empire, especially under Suleiman the Magnificent, had a deep and lasting legacy in Palestine and Jerusalem,” he said.

He also highlighted that meals are distributed year-round to families in need in Jerusalem, with an increase in demand during Ramadan. “However, the economic, political and social situation in Jerusalem has worsened significantly since the Israeli occupation of Gaza,” Ebu Lubde added. Despite Israel’s blockade and strict measures, the lodge continues to provide support to those in need.

A waqf institution

The Haseki Sultan Lodge’s expenses are financed through properties endowed by Hurrem Sultan. It is overseen by the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Department, which falls under the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places.

Ebu Lubde emphasized the significance of the lodge, especially during Ramadan. “Throughout the year, we provide daily meals for 50 to 70 families in need. During Ramadan, we increase the amount significantly,” he said.

Meals are distributed to families in the morning, to visitors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the afternoon and to mosque imams and guards in the evening, Ebu Lubde explained. The meals, including meat, chicken and rice, are offered without discrimination.

“We don’t ask whether someone is rich or poor. Everyone is welcome to receive food. Sometimes, non-Muslims also come, and we don’t turn anyone away,” he added.

More than 390,000 Palestinians live in occupied East Jerusalem, with over 80% living below the poverty line. Many rely on social aid organizations to survive.

Ebu Lubde described the work at the lodge as an important part of supporting the dignity of Palestinians. “We are here to protect and assist families with dignity and pride. It is this bond that unites us in Jerusalem,” he said.

With the increasing number of worshippers during Ramadan, Ebu Lubde noted that the lodge has increased its food distribution to meet demand. However, despite the increased numbers, the quality and type of meals remain unchanged, continuing to include meat, chicken and rice for all.