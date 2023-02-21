Türkiye Scholarships has extended its deadline to submit applications to Feb. 24.

The program is a government-funded higher education scholarship program run by the Republic of Türkiye for international students.

It is believed to be one of the most comprehensive scholarships in the world, which usually announces its application process every year between the months of January and February.

Students all around the globe wait for a call from Türkiye Scholarships throughout the year to fulfill their dream to study in Türkiye. The program offers all the possibilities of university and department placement, monthly scholarships, tuition fees, health insurance, accommodation, Turkish language course, flight tickets and free academic and cultural programs.

It provides international students with the opportunity to study and receive scholarships at the most prestigious universities in Türkiye.