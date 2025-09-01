In Sakarya, northwestern Türkiye, 42-year-old housewife Deniz Ağca was given a new lease on life thanks to a meaningful birthday gift from her husband. Due to diabetes diagnosed during pregnancy and hypertension, her kidneys had failed, and her husband of 20 years, police officer Ismail Ağca, donated one of his kidneys to her.

Deniz, a mother of two, was diagnosed with diabetes during her pregnancy 16 years ago. Over the years, she faced complications including hypertension, vision problems and weight challenges. She underwent a sleeve gastrectomy and cataract surgeries. During routine follow-ups, doctors discovered that her kidneys had completely failed, necessitating a transplant.

Describing her journey, Deniz explained: “I was diagnosed with diabetes when I became pregnant. It runs in my family. After giving birth, I continued insulin treatment. Years later, due to persistent weight issues, I underwent a sleeve gastrectomy and lost 30 kilograms, which helped control my diabetes, though it did not completely go away. Over time, my vision blurred. I learned I had cataracts, underwent surgery, and later received laser treatments. My doctor advised monitoring my blood pressure and when I checked at home, it was 19, which shocked me because I had no symptoms.”

Further tests revealed her kidneys were no longer functioning. “When the doctor told me I needed a transplant, my world collapsed,” Deniz recalled. “I had never experienced kidney pain, so I thought I was fine. I had to start dialysis for two months, three times a week.”

When told she needed a transplant, Deniz’s first thought was that she could not ask anyone for a kidney. Her husband overheard her concern and immediately offered his kidney, saying, “You don’t need to look for a kidney. I’ll give you mine as a birthday gift.”

Ismail Ağca shared his decision: “When my wife asked where she could get a kidney, I decided to donate mine. I didn’t want her to be upset. Once our tissue compatibility was confirmed, I made the final decision. My only concern was whether it would affect my job, but the doctors assured me there would be no restrictions. Knowing the state covered all costs gave us further relief.”

Dr. Veysel Umman explained the severity of Deniz’s condition, “Her kidneys were irreversibly damaged, making a transplant essential. Her case was complicated due to diabetes, hypertension, and prior obesity surgery, which affected her kidney vasculature. She was exhausted physically and psychologically.”

The surgery required detailed planning by a multidisciplinary transplant team. “We carefully evaluated both the donor and recipient, conducted compatibility tests, and ensured both were fit for surgery,” Dr. Umman said. “The operation lasted five to six hours and was successful. Challenges included her high body mass index, which made surgical access difficult and damaged, plaque-filled vessels that required precise work to maintain blood flow.”

Dr. Umman confirmed that both Deniz and Ismail recovered well. “Ismail is resting and will return to work soon. Deniz has adapted to daily life without complications,” he said. He emphasized the importance of early management of diabetes and hypertension to prevent organ failure: “These conditions silently damage the body, including the kidneys. Awareness and early intervention are crucial. If kidney failure occurs and a donor is available, transplantation can save lives.”