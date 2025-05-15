The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Council approved a 10% increase in water tariffs during the May session of its General Assembly held at the IBB Presidential Building in Saraçhane. The decision was made following a proposal by the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI) and was supported by the council's plan and budget as well as tariff commissions.

Chaired by IBB Second Deputy Speaker Gökhan Gümüşdağ, the meeting also included the presentation of ISKI’s 2024 Annual Activity Report by Acting General Manager Vahit Doğan. The report was accepted by majority vote, with 145 members voting in favor and 95 against.

As per the new pricing schedule, the first-tier residential water tariff, used by approximately 85% of households in Istanbul, will rise from TL 42.37 ($1.09) to 46.62 lira per cubic meter. The second-tier (16-30 cubic meter) rate will increase from TL 64.58 lira to TL 71.04, while the third-tier (31 cubic meter and above) will go up from TL 93.40 to TL 102.75.

Commercial water users in Istanbul will also experience price increases across all usage levels, with rates rising by approximately 10% in each tier. This adjustment reflects the broader tariff revision approved to keep pace with rising operational costs and inflation.

Beyond the fixed increase effective June 1, the assembly also approved a mechanism to automatically update water and wastewater prices each month in 2025. Prices will be adjusted according to the average of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Domestic Producer Price Index (D-PPI), as published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). The new rates will be implemented no later than three working days after the monthly data is released.

