Ibn Haldun University's Heydar Aliyev Center for Eurasian Studies will host an International Summer School on the Turkic World from July 29 to Aug. 7 in Istanbul.

The program is organized in cooperation with the University of World Economy and Diplomacy in Uzbekistan, ADA University in Azerbaijan and the Institute of Eurasian Studies of Akhmet Yassawi University in Kazakhstan.

The summer school is being organized for the first time, with support from the Organization of Turkic States and SOCAR-Turkiye.

The program received 294 applications from 27 different countries, and 60 participants were selected from 20 countries, including the U.S., Germany, China, Iran, Russia, India, Poland, Pakistan, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom and member states of the Organization of Turkic States. Fourteen academics and experts, mainly from Turkic states, will give lectures.

To ensure the program's international scope, English has been accepted as the language of instruction. The summer school will include 14 courses/modules, totaling 42 hours of lectures. Additionally, three panels and a training session are planned.

Notable attendees include Irfan Gündüz, chairperson of the board of trustees of Ibn Haldun University; Deputy Chair of the Board of Trustees Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan; Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Sadi Jafarov; Director of the Foreign Policy Office of the Azerbaijan International Relations Analysis Center Cavid Veliyev; CEO of SOCAR-Turkiye Elchin Ibadov; and Vice-Rectors of the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, Akram Umarov and Gulnoza Ismailova. Representatives of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in Istanbul, along with high-level officials, academics, experts and students from the Turkic world will also participate.

The International Summer School of the Turkic World aims to foster cooperation among higher education institutions and research centers within the Turkic world and raise public awareness. It also seeks to introduce the Turkic world as an influential actor in the international system and outline its future vision.