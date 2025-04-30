The Gaza/Palestine Reconstruction and Development Conference, organized by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), began on April 30 in Istanbul, with participation from representatives of international organizations, governments, the private sector, and civil society.

The conference is being held under the motto 'Step Up and Help' and the slogan 'We cannot wait for tomorrow for Palestine — the time to act is now.' It aims to improve coordination in humanitarian assistance and support long-term development and economic recovery in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

Key speakers at the opening session included ICYF President Taha Ayhan; Sean C. Carroll, President and CEO of Anera, a nonprofit organization working in Palestine, Lebanon and Jordan; Shireen Shelleh, Managing Director of Palestine Emerging; and Julian Kassum, Deputy Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce. Former Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz addressed the participants via video message.

In his remarks, ICYF President Ayhan emphasized the need for practical solutions alongside international solidarity. He stated that the conference seeks to move beyond dialogue and encourage coordinated action to support reconstruction and development in Palestine.

The event is expected to result in proposals and partnerships focused on infrastructure rebuilding, economic stabilization, and support for local communities in Gaza.

Current humanitarian situation in Palestine

Ayhan highlighted that the humanitarian situation in Palestine continues to deteriorate. “Since the outbreak of hostilities on Oct. 7, 2023, more than 51,000 Palestinians have lost their lives and over 111,000 have been injured. Among the deceased are more than 15,600 children, which means an average of 32 children are dying each day.”

He added, “The relentless conflict has displaced nearly 2 million people. The humanitarian crisis has worsened due to a severe blockade that jeopardizes basic services. Only 19 out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially operational. There are critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. The economic impact is devastating. The poverty rate has risen to 74.3%, and unemployment in Gaza has reached 80%.”

“Our collaboration with Anera, Palestine Emerging, and numerous visionary leaders and institutions here is a testament to the power of collective action. During these two days, we are committed to going beyond declarations—to shaping policies, structuring programs, and building partnerships that will produce tangible results for Palestinian communities,” he added.

“We will address critical sectors such as healthcare, education, vocational training, infrastructure, water and energy, housing, and technology. Our goal is not just recovery, but the foundation of a thriving, self-sufficient Palestinian economy.” He noted that as ICYF, they are working to unlock the potential of Palestinian youth through strategic investments, capacity-building initiatives, and innovative partnerships.

“This conference is not a beginning, it is a turning point in a journey that requires resilience, commitment, and measurable impact. On the second day, with the signing of formal agreements, we will accelerate the transition from vision to reality—turning hope into action and aspirations into achievements," he said.

Ayhan also mentioned, "Together, we are not only rebuilding structures; we are rebuilding dreams, opportunities, and the dignity of an entire people. May God grant success in our efforts and accept our work for the betterment of Palestine and humanity as a whole.”

Gaza aid blocked amid crisis

Anera President and CEO Sean C. Carroll also pointed out that no aid has been sent to Gaza for two months and that 56% of Gaza’s population cannot access assistance. Even during the six-week ceasefire, access to humanitarian aid was difficult.

Carroll said, “We have health clinics in Gaza, and the people who come in now stay because they have nowhere else to go. They can only eat one meal a day. When they arrive, they are already at the edge of starvation. Unarmed civilians were killed in the streets. The world needs to understand this. We must do something. If we, as leaders who can make decisions, unite here, we can become much stronger. We can help with reconstruction and development.”

Rebuilding Gaza together

Palestine Emerging Executive Director Shireen Shelleh stated, “We are not here just to talk—we are here with a sense of urgency and responsibility. We are here to stop the war in Gaza. People are being systematically displaced. We came together for all of Palestine. Our aim is to create a more just environment.”

“We are working for fully open health initiatives. We are trying to rebuild. We will discuss what is needed in terms of physical planning to rebuild Gaza. At some point, this will show them that the world stands with them. We want to rebuild Gaza and shape our future with our own vision and hands. Thank you for standing with Palestine.”

Julian Kassum, Deputy Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the extensive damage in Palestine over the past ten months. He noted that the West Bank alone suffered $20 billion in losses, with 58,000 businesses in Gaza halting operations, causing a daily loss of $20 million.

Kassum emphasized the need for private sector support to help Palestinian businesses and boost international trade. He called for increased investment and development of large-scale projects to empower Palestine’s economic recovery and ensure its place in the global market.