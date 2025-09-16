The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has gifted bicycles to 1,000 children in need affected by the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes in Hatay, Adıyaman and Kahramanmaraş as part of its “One Bicycle, One Smile Project.”

According to a statement from the foundation, the IHH has carried out numerous humanitarian aid activities in the earthquake-affected areas since the day of the quakes and has now launched this new project.

With support from IHH Amasya, the project provided 400 bicycles in Hatay, 309 in Adıyaman and 291 in Kahramanmaraş, reaching a total of 1,000 orphaned and needy children affected by the earthquakes.

The distribution program in Adıyaman was attended by Adıyaman Governor Osman Varol, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputies Hüseyin Özhan and Mustafa Alkayış, Adıyaman IHH President Mücahit Tekin, as well as children and their families.

Governor Varol, in remarks included in the statement, highlighted IHH’s efforts to heal the wounds of people in many countries worldwide. He said: “Extremely successful, dedicated and selfless work is being carried out. First, I thank all IHH administrators, volunteers and everyone who has supported IHH materially and morally. Today, we are here for an activity where IHH brings joy to our children and orphans in Adıyaman.”

Adıyaman Tekin added that they have been working intensively since the Feb. 6 earthquakes. “We have never stopped. We were always asking ourselves: ‘How can we fulfill this great responsibility?’ Today, in Adıyaman, we provide scholarships to 1,000 orphaned siblings each month. We strive never to leave our siblings alone,” he said.