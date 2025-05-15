The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has planted 160,000 saplings in 22 provinces as part of the initial phase of its “One Sapling for Every Orphan” project.

According to a statement from the IHH, the project aims to plant one sapling for every orphan supported by the foundation.

In the first phase, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM), 160,000 saplings were planted in 22 provinces, including Antalya, Bursa, Kırklareli, Edirne, Çanakkale, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Muğla, Yalova, Kütahya, Denizli, Mersin, Aydın, Uşak, Şırnak, Zonguldak, İzmir, Manisa, Çorum, Isparta, Batman and Balıkesir.

The foundation will inform donors who support its Orphan Sponsorship Project via SMS about each sapling planted as part of the “One Sapling for Every Orphan” initiative.

The IHH, which provides support to orphans and their families across various fields, aims to increase environmental awareness with this new project.

Through its Orphan Sponsorship System, the IHH supports a total of 132,816 orphans in 43 countries and continues its work with orphans in 42 orphanages, one Orphan Education Center, and one Education Campus across 12 countries.

In 2024, the IHH significantly expanded its support for orphans worldwide, reaching over 1 million children across 43 countries. In Türkiye alone, the IHH provided regular monthly assistance to 133,268 orphaned children through its Orphan Sponsorship System.