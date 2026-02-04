A 36-year-old Turkish train conductor has died after being violently attacked by a ticketless passenger during a routine ticket inspection on a regional train departing Landstuhl station in southwestern Germany, prosecutors confirmed Wednesday.

The conductor, identified as Serkan C., was assaulted on Monday evening by a 26-year-old Greek national who refused to present a valid ticket. According to prosecutors in Zweibrücken, the suspect was ordered to leave the train but refused and began punching the conductor repeatedly, delivering severe blows to his head without using a weapon.

Passengers on board quickly administered first aid and alerted authorities. Emergency responders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the scene before transporting Serkan C. to a nearby hospital. Despite intensive care, he succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning. Serkan C. was married and father to two children.

The attacker, who reportedly does not have legal residence status in Germany, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. Prosecutors have charged him with intentional homicide. He has not made a public statement regarding the allegations. The Criminal Police in Kaiserslautern are leading the investigation.

Evelyn Palla, chief executive of German railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB), expressed profound shock and grief over the incident. “This tragic death has left me stunned and deeply saddened,” Palla said in a LinkedIn statement.

“All of us at Deutsche Bahn condemn this terrible act of violence and the senseless loss of our colleague in the strongest possible terms. Railway employees face increasing risks in their day-to-day work,” Palla said.

The Railway and Transport Union (EVG) also mourned the loss and announced a nationwide minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time Wednesday to honor Serkan C. “We are shocked and mourn the loss of our colleague,” EVG Chair Martin Burkert said. “Today, the railway family stands still.”

Burkert added the union will renew calls for enhanced safety measures for railway employees, urging politicians to implement stronger protections against violence.

Violence against railway staff during ticket inspections and on trains has been a growing concern in Germany and Europe, sparking debates about worker safety and calls for increased security measures.