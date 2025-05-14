The Inegöl Municipality continues its determined fight against illegal construction on agricultural lands in Inegöl, a district located in the province of Bursa, northwestern Türkiye. Most recently, inspections were carried out in Şipali neighborhood, where structures built without permission on agricultural land were identified and demolished.

The owner of an illegal villa, however, moved the three-story steel structure, which was expected to be demolished, with a crane. Those who witnessed the villa in that condition could hardly believe their eyes. It remains a mystery what the owner plans to do with the villa.

During the inspections by the Inegöl Municipality teams, four illegal structures were demolished, while eight other structures were removed by their owners on their own.

In total, 12 illegal structures were removed from Şipali neighborhood. The Inegöl Municipality continues its determined struggle against the increasing illegal construction in recent times. In a statement made by the municipality, it was emphasized that not only demolition operations were carried out regarding illegal structures, but also serious administrative fines were imposed on the owners of such buildings.

The municipality clarified that actions were being taken in line with relevant regulations to ensure both deterrence and the protection of public order.

It was also announced that legal sanctions would be applied not only to the owners of illegal structures but also to the individuals and companies that supply materials for these constructions.

The Inegöl Municipality stated in the announcement that those who indirectly contributed to this process by providing materials for illegal constructions could not avoid responsibility.

The municipality also declared that inspections would continue intensively in rural neighborhoods and agricultural areas to combat illegal construction.