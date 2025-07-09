Students from Imam Hatip high schools in Türkiye have started Arabic language training at the Bourguiba Institute of Modern Languages in Tunisia.

Over 60 students from Konya Tahir Büyükkörükçü, Başakşehir Akif Inan and Beyoğlu Anadolu Imam Hatip High Schools, and Fatih Sultan Mehmet International Anatolian Imam Hatip High School have begun a 100-hour intensive Arabic course at the institute, located in the capital, Tunis.

Classes are held five days a week from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to classroom instruction, students participate in organized field trips, allowing them to practice Arabic in real-life settings.

Emin Soysaç, Türkiye’s education counselor in Tunisia, said that great efforts had been made to support the students who came to Tunisia from Istanbul and Konya for Arabic language education.

“Our Ambassador Ahmet Misbah Demircan put in tremendous effort for our students. As someone who also studied Arabic at the Bourguiba Institute during his university years, he is very familiar with the institution. The Bourguiba Institute has a long-standing reputation and has been offering language education for decades. Because the students here are from various age groups and nationalities, they must use Arabic to communicate with each other. This is one of the institute’s most important features – it provides immediate opportunities for students to apply what they learn in class,” he explained.

Soysaç also noted the strong cultural ties between Türkiye and Tunisia and the warm reception Turkish students receive, “Due to our 300-year shared history, Türkiye and Tunisia have similar cultures. Additionally, because of the popularity of Turkish television series, many Tunisians have learned Turkish or have become familiar with Türkiye. As a result, there is both sympathy toward Turks and great interest in Türkiye. I believe our students will complete their education here smoothly and successfully.”

Melih Genç, a student at Akif Inan Anatolian Imam Hatip High School, said he was very happy to be studying Arabic in Tunisia. “I’ve just completed 10th grade and moved up to 11th grade. Along with my classmates, I’m studying Arabic at the Bourguiba Institute. Our dorm is very comfortable and within walking distance of the school."

He also added: "After classes, we explore the city with our teachers and Tunisian guides. This allows us to meet locals and practice speaking Arabic, which really helps our language development. Speaking is essential in language learning, and we’ve found that opportunity here. We repeat the words we've learned through conversations in the dorm, the classroom, and during outings.”

Cuma Boyraz, a student from Istanbul, said the experience in Tunisia has exceeded his expectations. He praised the quality of the dormitories and the language training at the institute.

He especially expressed gratitude to his grandfather for supporting his Arabic studies. “I want to thank my family, my teachers and the Turkish institutions that support us here. Our classrooms at the Bourguiba Institute are mixed, with students from different countries and religions. As Turks, we have to speak Arabic to communicate with our classmates from other linguistic backgrounds. This increases our chances of practicing. Tunisia is similar to Türkiye in many ways, and we haven’t encountered any major difficulties,” he said.

The Bourguiba Institute of Modern Languages was established by presidential decree in 1962. Affiliated with the University of Tunis El Manar, the institute is overseen by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. It offers year-round language courses to Tunisians and foreigners aged 15 and above.

In addition to Arabic, the institute offers courses in more than 10 languages, including Turkish, English, French, and Italian.