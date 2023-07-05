Meet Fayis Asraf Ali, an engineer hailing from the state of Kerala in South India, who is cycling from India to London, spreading a message of peace, health and zero carbon emissions. Having arrived in Türkiye, Fayis expressed his gratitude for the love and care he received from locals in the course of his remarkable journey.

Fayis embarked on a global cycling adventure, intending to pedal through 1,000 destinations across 35 countries and two continents in just 450 days, covering an impressive distance of over 30,000 kilometers (around 18,640 miles). His goal is to set an exemplary record and deliver a message to the younger generation. "I want to leave my signature behind," Fayis stated passionately.

The solo rider credits his wife as being his greatest support. In August 2022, he commenced his second expedition after successfully completing a journey from India to Singapore, spanning approximately 8,000 kilometers. During this trip, he explored countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, while also advocating for messages of health and peace in academic institutes.

Fayis Asraf Ali's route of his first expedition from India to Singapore. (Courtesy Fayis Asraf)

Reflecting on his transformative journey, Fayis shared how his mindset and attitude underwent a profound change. "Checking social media first thing in the morning wasn't my routine anymore. I was just grateful I got through all the hardships of the previous day and got a chance to experience a new day. It changed my whole mindset and attitude. I learned to trust myself and my abilities," he explained.

Although Fayis could have easily reached Türkiye by crossing Pakistan and Iran, he was compelled to take the longest route via the Gulf due to visa issues stemming from the strained relations between India and Pakistan.

Fayis, who worked as an electronic engineer in Saudi Arabia for several years, made a life-altering decision in 2015 when he learned of his father's cardiac health being in a critical stage. He quit everything and devoted his time to care for his father until his last days. Three years later, in 2018, Fayis' father passed away; and shortly before his death, Fayis purchased a bicycle for himself after he was diagnosed with serious health condition similar to that of his father's, albeit much less critical. He recognized that if he did not take care of his health, he could potentially suffer the same fate as his father.

"This disease causes continuous weight gain and is a lifelong problem with no proper cure. Although I have traveled thousands of kilometers, you see, I'm still the same," Fayis lamented, expressing his frustration at not losing weight despite his strenuous cycling journey.

When speaking of his wife as his primary motivation behind his cycling endeavors, Fayis explained that it all began when she secured admission to a university located 250 kilometers away from their home. At the age of 30, he began visiting her in Karnataka on a bicycle. The experience helped him overcome his introverted nature, which he had developed during his father's illness. He had feared facing people and participating in social activities. However, cycling ignited a sense of purpose within him, replacing his feelings of uselessness due to unemployment and the loss of his father. A newfound hope emerged – a hope to cycle from India to the world.

Fayis aims to leave a lasting legacy in this world. As a father of two, he also shared details of his first expedition from India to Singapore, proudly proclaiming to be the only South Indian to have achieved such a record while exploring multiple countries and cities, and showed some international news coverage as evidence of his achievement. Following the completion of his initial expedition, he planned his second journey from India to London, with Türkiye marking the 12th country on his itinerary.

When asked about the hardships faced during his expedition, Fayis recounted the scorching hot weather of the Gulf Arabian region. However, apart from Oman, he encountered no significant obstacles as he wisely chose to travel between September and December, taking advantage of more favorable weather conditions.

Fayis Asraf Ali's route to tour 35 countries from India to the U.K. (Courtesy Fayis Asraf)

Regarding security concerns in Iraq, Fayis laughed them off, explaining how he was warmly welcomed by the Iraqi people, which pleasantly surprised him. He noted that even at the embassies, he was warned not to jeopardize his life for his passion. However, his real-life experiences contradicted these warnings, as he encountered an extremely friendly populace.

While Fayis did not have entirely positive experiences in every region he visited, his negative encounters were quickly overshadowed when he set foot in Türkiye. He couldn't help but praise the country, its people and their hospitality.

Recounting his most memorable moment in Türkiye, Fayis spoke of his stay with a Turkish family in Sakarya. After encountering a man in a mosque who learned about his journey, he was invited to their home for dinner and then asked to stay overnight. Language barriers were overcome with Google Translate, allowing them to build a bridge of communication.

Currently spending a week in Istanbul, Fayis' wife has joined him to explore the city that connects two continents. Afterward, he plans to cycle to Greece and ultimately reach London.

However, Fayis does not plan to stop there. He is already envisioning his third expedition, which will take him to the United States, Australia and other remaining parts of the world. When asked what comes after the world tour, he jokingly replied, "Probably to the moon."

Fayis addressed misconceptions about his financial status, dispelling the notion that he is a millionaire due to his expeditions. He clarified that he had to lobby for support and secure sponsors to fund his journey. The total cost of his expedition amounts to approximately $20,000. His advice to young people is to be dedicated and pursue their goals with passion. He believes that it is not about saving millions; rather, one simply needs the determination to achieve their objectives, and they will find a way.

Fayis Asraf Ali camping in Samsun, Türkiye, July 5, 2023. (Photo by Fayis Asraf)

Fayis' mission revolves around peace and zero carbon emissions, highlighting the fact that cycling is a purely human-powered mode of transportation without the need for fuel. He encourages youngsters to follow in his footsteps, emphasizing that with passion and determination, anyone can achieve their goals.

As Fayis continues his remarkable journey, he leaves a trail of inspiration and a message for the world, demonstrating that an individual's determination can lead to extraordinary achievements while promoting a healthier and more sustainable future.