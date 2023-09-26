Daman Thakore, an Indian businessperson and passionate traveler, embarked on a captivating journey along the historic spice route, accompanied by his cherished 1950 model classic car, affectionately named "Lal Pari," or "Red Angel." Thakore's remarkable expedition recently brought him to Türkiye's iconic tourist destination of Cappadocia.

Fifty-year-old Thakore embarked on his remarkable voyage from Ahmadabad – the Indian state of Gujarat on Aug. 12. After which he traveled to Dubai via maritime route and traversed Iran before entering the scenic landscapes of Türkiye, where he made a stopover in Cappadocia.

"This place is truly unlike any other, with its unique and breathtaking beauty. Cappadocia boasts the most stunning vistas I've ever witnessed in my life," expressed Thakore.

Accompanied by his 73-year-old classic car, he embarked on an epic adventure spanning approximately 12,000 kilometers (7,455 miles) and traversing 16 countries. His journey holds the promise of reaching London, where his beloved vehicle was originally manufactured.

Traveling at a maximum speed of 60 kph, Thakore reached Cappadocia after 42 days.

The traveler's ultimate goal is to culminate his adventure along the historic Silk Road, retracing the ancient trade path from India to Europe, by reaching London in the final week of October.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Thakore expressed the profound sentimental value attached to his vintage car, which has been in his family since 1976.

Embarking on an intercontinental odyssey with his beloved vehicle holds immeasurable significance for him.

Recounting his deep connection with "Lal Pari" since childhood, Thakore shared: "We've had this vehicle since I was 3 years old, and I practically grew up in it. As a child, my mother used to regale me with stories of 'Lal Pari' and its adventures. Now, I am essentially reliving those tales as I journey from India to London. When we reach Istanbul, we will have completed half of our voyage. Subsequently, we will continue traveling for approximately another month. Upon reaching London, the logistical challenges of returning by land would significantly affect my work. Therefore, we will opt for air travel for our return journey, while our vehicle will journey back by sea."

Thakore and his dedicated companions, who enjoyed a two-night stay in Cappadocia, will press forward on their extraordinary route, fueled by their unwavering spirit of adventure and exploration.