Two lions, brought for medical treatment from Iran to Türkiye have had their broken legs treated with plates, and are now gearing up for mating season being taken carefully of in a facility in Istanbul to ensure the preservation of their species.

The male lion has had metal plates installed on its hind legs, while the female has plates installed on all four legs.

The lions have difficulty walking because of severe leg injuries.

Burak Memişoğlu, the head of the facility, said the lions were injured as cubs and sent from Iran to Türkiye for treatment.

They were later transferred to animal rehabilitation centers in Istanbul after receiving about four months of care at Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa Veterinary Faculty Animal Hospital.

"They arrived young at around one year old, unable to walk due to leg fractures. After referral, we applied platinum to their hind legs, reducing disability from 80% to under 20%. They can now walk, live here, and continue mating to sustain their generations,” he added.

He also said that the recovered lions have entered the breeding and mating cycle.

A biologist who is responsible for animal care at the facility said that due to their injuries, the lions are provided a living space in the rehabilitation center.

After five years of treatment, "Our female lion walks with a slight limp, but both are now in very good condition," Erdoğan Sevinç said.

He said lions have shorter lifespans in the wild. Males live 8-10 years, females 12-16, but in secure centers like this, they can live up to 25 years.

Stressing the need for care and rehab for wildlife, he added: "We offer them this opportunity as well.”

World Lion Day is celebrated on Aug.10 to raise awareness about the decreasing lion population.