The rehabilitation process of 53 of the 93 storks that were brought to Ormanya Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center injured and treated by a veterinarian in Kocaeli's Kartepe district has been completed. After receiving expert care from veterinarians, the resilient birds have been set free to continue their migration journey.

Known for their annual voyage from Europe to Africa between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15, a period aptly named the migration season, this long-legged, white-feathered bird species can be seen in the vicinity during their migration.

With a number of frequent destinations for storks, Kocaeli is one of the important routes for their migration. In line with this significance, the "House of Lost Storks" was created in Ormanya, inspired by the Gurabahane-i Laklakan, an Ottoman institution dedicated to caring for injured migratory birds, particularly storks.

"We aim to host our disabled storks here until the end of their lives," forestry veterinarian Muhammet Nalkıran told Anadolu Agency (AA) and pointed out that Kocaeli is an important resting point for storks migrating via the Black Sea and Thrace.

Kids visit the rescued storks at the House of Lost Storks, Kocaeli, Türkiye, Aug. 28, 2023. (AA Photo)

The rehabilitation center boasts specially designed perches, water features and sand pools that replicate the storks' natural habitats. "This area serves as a rehabilitation space for weary storks during their migration, as well as for young storks injured or orphaned for various reasons. We rescue, treat and exercise their wings and conduct other necessary procedures before fitting them with tracking rings and chips. This ensures they can follow established migration routes and safely continue their journey. However, not all of them are destined for such a fortunate fate. Our facility also houses disabled birds, providing them with care and a home," Nalkıran explained.

Stating that there are ringed storks from Denmark and Slovenia in the "Lost Storks House," Nalkıran said that these disabled storks will be hosted here for the rest of their lives.

Stating that the number of storks hosted daily during the migration period varies, Nalkıran stated that storks descend here to feed, rest and continue their journey.

Expressing that the visitors are also happy to see the storks here, Nalkıran concluded his words as follows: "This place is designed for storks. Our storks are happy here. There are water pools, sandboxes, perches and materials to sustain their lives. They live freely and have a pleasant time here during the day. They only have enclosed shelters that we close in the evenings to protect them from predators and negative factors."