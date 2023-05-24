One rather famous stork, whose life journey and especially yearslong relationship with the local fisherman in Türkiye's northwestern Bursa that has been even documented on the big screen in 2020, was recently spotted in her new nest along with her four little chicks she brought to life this spring.

The stork named "Yaren", which means "close friend" in Turkish, carries a somewhat celebrity status and has often been captured on the lens of photographers and nature enthusiasts who arrive in Eskikaraağaç neighborhood of Bursa's Karacabey district.

Eskikaraağaç is known locally as "the village of storks," and in 2011 it joined the European Stork Villages Network.

Yaren, who recently welcomed four chicks in her nest was moved close to the fisherman Adem Yılmaz's house and was photographed in the captivating scenery with the view of Lake Uluabat.

Nature and wildlife photographer Alper Tüydeş this year again captured the images of Yaren and its chicks, together with Yılmaz who has been the stork's human friend for 12 years now.

Fisherman Adem Yılmaz is photographed next to the stork's nest, Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, May 23, 2023. (AA Photo)

Tüydeş, a local photographer who was also behind the production of the documentary on Yaren and Yılmaz's friendship, made the duo famous years back when he captured their iconic photos on the two sides of Yılmaz's small boat.

The stork family, protecting their young from rain and sun, take turns in taking care of the little ones in their nests alternately going hunting and carrying the food they collect to their nests.

Yaren the stork, which has become the mascot of Eskikaraağaç, where the stork festival is held every year and represents Türkiye in the European Stork Villages Network, also contributes to the tourism of the village.

Yaren and its family can be watched 24 hours a day on the web address yarenleylek.com opened by Karacabey Municipality.