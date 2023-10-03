In the aftermath of a devastating fire that engulfed a wedding hall in Hamdaniyah, Iraq, on Sept. 26, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 113 lives and injuring approximately 150 individuals, some 20 wounded have been brought to Türkiye for medical treatment.

An Iraqi military plane carrying the wounded victims touched down at Istanbul Airport on Tuesday morning. The injured were swiftly transported to a private hospital in Gaziosmanpaşa, Istanbul, where they received immediate medical attention.

Muhammed Selman, the consul general of Iraq in Istanbul, expressed his profound gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Türkiye for their swift response and assistance in this critical situation.

Dr. Ahmed Adnan, spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Health, praised the high-quality care provided to the injured victims in Türkiye. He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Iraqi people for the solidarity and support shown by the Turkish medical professionals, nurses and the hospital.

Preliminary investigations have pointed to indoor fireworks as the likely cause of the devastating blaze, which triggered a panicked stampede for the exits within the wedding hall. The tragic incident left the reception hall in ruins, with charred debris, twisted furniture and a partially collapsed ceiling as a haunting reminder of the disaster.

In response to this heartbreaking event, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani declared three days of national mourning. He also issued directives for "intensified periodic inspections" of entertainment venues nationwide to ensure strict adherence to safety measures and to identify any noncompliant buildings.

Safety standards within Iraq's construction sector have often been overlooked, and the nation, grappling with a legacy of infrastructure challenges after decades of conflict, frequently witnesses fatal fires and accidents. The tragic wedding hall fire has highlighted the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols and stricter compliance in the country to prevent such catastrophic events from occurring in the future.