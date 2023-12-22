Recent studies have highlighted a concerning trend in Türkiye, indicating that approximately half of the population grapples with intermittent bouts of insomnia, yet only a small fraction, around 5%, seek professional assistance for treatment, shedding light on the prevalence of sleeping disorders among individuals.

Insomnia, a widespread issue notably affecting those immersed in high-stress white-collar professions, can significantly impact both physical health and mental well-being. Therefore, experts stress the paramount importance of adequate sleep and proper rest as fundamental contributors to overall health and quality of life.

Addressing queries from journalists during the 59th National Neurology Congress on Jan. 18, professor Dr. Ibrahim Öztura, Vice President of the Turkish Neurology Association, emphasized the recommended duration of sleep for adults.

"Studies indicate that adults should aim for a minimum of seven-and-a-half hours of sleep on weekdays and extend to eight-and-a-half hours on weekends. Children require even longer sleep durations. However, some individuals may find satisfaction with as little as five hours of sleep, if they wake up feeling refreshed and rested," he said.

He also recommended engaging in calming activities, such as reading, before bedtime. Alternatively, for those finding relaxation in social media, he advised utilizing screen filters with yellow light to prepare for sleep.

Öztura cautioned against exposure to blue light as it may disrupt the natural production of melatonin, a hormone crucial for regulating the sleep-wake cycle. In cases where individuals, excluding children, struggle to initiate sleep, he suggested considering melatonin hormone supplements.

Melatonin, a hormone naturally released during nighttime in response to diminishing sunlight, plays a pivotal role in sleep regulation. Exposure to blue light can interfere with melatonin production, leading to difficulties falling asleep.

While some sleep disorders tend to decline with age, insomnia appears to persist across various age groups.

Research by the Turkish Sleep Medicine Association indicates that around 50% of individuals occasionally encounter sleep difficulties, with a mere 5% seeking professional intervention for insomnia.

Concerning children aged 0 to 18, about 15% experience sleep-related problems such as sleepwalking, talking or night terrors. This figure decreases to 3% in adulthood, but may rise during pivotal life transitions like university years or early marriage stages.

Öztura also highlighted the critical role of sleep in children's developmental phases.

"Sleep duration significantly impacts children's growth as their bodies rest and complete development during sleep. Studies even suggest that removing adenoids in children, aiding better sleep, can improve math intelligence. Proper sleep positively affects a child's mental and physical development, while insomnia might trigger specific types of epilepsy," he added.

The observations by experts underscore the vital need for adequate sleep across all age groups, emphasizing the profound impact of quality sleep on health and cognitive development from childhood through adulthood.