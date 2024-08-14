In Karaman, central Türkiye, a 20-year-old who runs an e-commerce business on Instagram celebrated the reopening of the platform by distributing the traditional Turkish sweet "lokma" to the public.

Following the restoration of Instagram access after an eight-day interruption, the young entrepreneur fulfilled his promise by distributing 500 servings of lokma at Aktekke July 15 Democracy Square.

Instagram had been inaccessible in Türkiye since Aug. 2, and the shutdown negatively affected many who rely on the platform for e-commerce.

Mustafa Emirhan Pirgon, who is involved in e-commerce in Karaman, was also adversely impacted as his planned advertisements were put on hold.

After promising to distribute lokma if Instagram reopened, the 20-year-old followed through on his word by sharing 500 servings of the sweet treat with citizens at the local square once Instagram was accessible again.

Passersby who saw the message "In honor of Instagram" displayed on an LED screen were surprised to learn that the lokma was being distributed to celebrate the reopening of the platform.

Mustafa Emirhan Pirgon, who distributed the lokma after Instagram reopened, stated: "I am distributing lokma in honor of Instagram reopening. I am actively involved in e-commerce through Instagram, and we regularly place ads on the platform. With the access restriction, our ads were halted."

"After the restriction was lifted, I wanted to distribute lokma. Many small and large businesses, including influencers, earn their livelihood through Instagram. The market here is actually a significant one. The eight-day closure of Instagram had a considerable economic impact."

He added: "We were also negatively affected by this closure, and I had said that I would distribute lokma if Instagram reopened. Now, we are distributing 500 servings of lokma."

Gökhan Akın, who partook in the distributed lokma, remarked: "Instagram is back, and a young friend is distributing lokma. What can we say?"

Tevfik Odabaşı commented: "We appreciate how young people are blending our traditional customs with modern advantages. I think this is a wonderful event that highlights the entrepreneurial spirit."

Murat Gülcemal, the lokma maker, expressed that preparing lokma for Instagram's reopening was a first in his life, saying: "This is the first time something like this has happened to me. Normally, I make lokma for funerals, festivals or weddings."

"At first, when I received the offer to make lokma for Instagram, it seemed strange, and I wondered if they were serious. But then I realized they were serious; it was really for Instagram, and I was surprised. I wish the best to the person who arranged it."