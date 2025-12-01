Türkiye has successfully extradited 12 criminals wanted with red notices from Georgia, Germany, Austria and France, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Monday.

Yerlikaya said the operation was carried out through the coordinated efforts of the General Directorate of Security’s Interpol-Europol Department, the Ministry of Justice and various law enforcement units, including intelligence, anti-smuggling and organized crime, narcotics, cybercrime and public order directorates.

The ministry officials worked closely with law enforcement agencies in the countries involved to track down and apprehend individuals who had fled Türkiye and were subject to arrest warrants.

The suspects face charges ranging from drug trafficking, intentional homicide, robbery, fraud, to forgery.

Among those extradited were F.K., accused of misuse of bank cards, usury and fraud; O.U., charged with deprivation of liberty and robbery; M.T., wanted for intentional homicide; K.K., facing firearms offenses and drug use; B.T., accused of intentional injury and property crimes; T.L., charged with theft and property damage; and I.K., wanted for drug trafficking.

Other notable extraditions included A.A., S.D., and E.Y., who were captured in Germany on charges of drug trafficking, attempted homicide and robbery, respectively. Z.S. was apprehended in Austria for drug trafficking and H.D. was arrested in France on forgery charges.

Minister Yerlikaya congratulated all agencies involved in the operation and emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to pursuing fugitives internationally.

He reaffirmed that the government will continue efforts to bring all individuals wanted with red notices back to Türkiye to face justice.

The operation highlights Türkiye’s strengthened international cooperation in law enforcement and its zero-tolerance policy toward serious crimes.