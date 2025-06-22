The Interior Ministry has stepped up its traffic safety operations through increased use of helicopters and drones, resulting in more than 85,000 drivers being penalized between Jan. 1 and June 19, 2025.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya shared the latest figures on social media, highlighting that aerial inspections are conducted on both urban and intercity highways, particularly on high-risk routes with heavy traffic and increased accident potential.

Between June 12 and 19 alone, traffic authorities inspected over 3.5 million vehicles nationwide. During this period, 23 drivers were fined for illegally using unauthorized flashing or audible warning devices, known locally as “çakar.”

Speeding remains a leading violation, with 99,132 drivers caught exceeding limits. Other frequent infractions included 30,087 vehicles lacking valid periodic inspections, 25,270 drivers not wearing seat belts, 16,499 operating vehicles without licenses, and 7,961 vehicles without compulsory insurance.

Overall, 468,539 drivers and vehicles were subjected to penalties during the week.

Yerlikaya stressed the ministry’s unwavering commitment to traffic safety, stating, “We continue to carry out uninterrupted inspections both on the ground and from the air with helicopters and drones. Our goal is clear: to ensure safe travels and reunite people with their loved ones, not separate them.”