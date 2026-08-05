Internet use among people between the ages of 16 and 74 in Türkiye reached 92.3% this year, according to the 2026 Household Information Technologies Usage Survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The rate rose from 90.9% in 2025. Internet use stood at 94.8% among men and 89.9% among women.

Online public services

About 76% of internet users said they had used the websites or mobile applications of public authorities for personal purposes or accessed government services online during the past year. The figure was 82.7% for men and 69.4% for women.

Use of Türkiye's e-Government (e-Devlet) services was highest among those ages 25-34 at 93%, while the lowest rate was recorded among people ages 65-74 at 31.3%.

The most common reason for using e-Government services was accessing personal information held by public authorities or government services, cited by 65.6% of users. Making appointments or reservations with public institutions ranked second at 52.6%, followed by obtaining information from government websites at 45.7%.

The share of individuals purchasing or ordering goods or services online for personal use, which stood at 55.7% in 2025, rose to 60% this year. The rate was 63.4% among men and 56.6% among women. When examined by the most recent time of purchase or order, 48.3% of individuals had bought or ordered goods or services within the last three months.

The proportion of people who took part in online learning for educational, professional or personal purposes during the past three months rose by 5.2 percentage points from a year earlier to 22.9%. The rate was 22.4% among men and 23.5% among women.

WhatsApp tops the list

The most widely used social media and messaging applications were WhatsApp at 90%, YouTube at 77.6% and Instagram at 71.1%.

Among men, the most commonly used applications were WhatsApp at 92.5%, YouTube at 80.1% and Instagram at 71.9%. Among women, 87.6% used WhatsApp, 75% used YouTube and 70.2% used Instagram.

Among internet users, 62% reported using internet-connected televisions, while 18.6% used connected household appliances such as robot vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, ovens and coffee machines. Another 16.7% used internet-connected wearable or smart devices, including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses or headphones, security tracking devices, connected accessories and internet-enabled clothing or footwear.

Among people who had used the internet in the past three months, the most important factors when purchasing a mobile phone, smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer were price (89.3%), hardware specifications (74.7%), energy efficiency (69.9%) and brand, design or size (69.5%).