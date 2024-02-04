In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023, the world rallied to aid Türkiye in its time of need. Described as the "disaster of the century," the earthquakes impacted 11 provinces in country, prompting a global response with the dispatch of search and rescue teams and crucial equipment from numerous countries.

According to data from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), international support to the region after the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes was significant:

Search and rescue teams: A total of 11,488 international search and rescue personnel from 90 countries joined efforts in the affected provinces, contributing their expertise to rescue operations.

Aid delivery: Following the declaration of a Level 4 alert, triggering international assistance, Azerbaijan promptly dispatched a search and rescue team of 370 people mere hours after the initial earthquake at 4:17 a.m. local time (1:17 a.m. GMT) on Feb. 6, 2023. While teams from various nations provided essential support and eventually returned home, Azerbaijani teams remained in the region to continue their vital work.

Equipment support: Over 90 countries sent a remarkable contribution of aid to the affected region. The support included a total of 294,743 tents and 12,685 containers, reflecting the global commitment to providing essential resources for those affected by the earthquakes.

While Pakistan donated 120,000 tents, it also provided search and rescue team support to the region.

Pakistan also collected financial aid for the needs of earthquake victims by establishing the "Prime Ministry Relief Fund."

Jordan provided material support to the region and donated 32,124 tents to Türkiye.

China is also among the countries that provide material support after earthquakes.

China, which donated 26,312 tents to the region, showed its support to Türkiye with its search and rescue team and equipment support.

Qatar sent 10,000 containers to the region, as well as support for 2,959 tents.

Russia provided support to the earthquake zone with 628 containers.

Sweden also helped the earthquake victims by sending 500 containers.

Some 28 countries from all over the world established 30 field hospitals in the region.

Spain helped earthquake victims in the field hospital it established with a medical team of 84 people.

Uzbekistan put a nine-unit field hospital into service in the earthquake zone with 50 medical personnel.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of blankets, sleeping bags, beds, generators, clothes, hygienic medical equipment, portable toilets-bathrooms and food reached Türkiye.

With the campaigns and humanitarian aid operations launched, more than 90 countries provided financial support to those affected by the earthquake, as well as in-kind aid.

In many countries, financial aid was collected for earthquake victims by nongovernmental organizations and civil initiatives.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) provided cash aid of $51,999,930 to disaster victims in the earthquake zone.

Following the earthquake disaster, Libya provided aid to the region with $50 million, and Algeria provided $30 million of cash support.

In addition to the search and rescue teams during the earthquake, "friendly paws" from many countries contributed to the work.

Some 440 specially trained dogs from 54 countries played an important role in finding and rescuing many people under the rubble alive.

The international collaboration showcased solidarity and empathy as nations joined forces to assist Türkiye during this challenging period. The commitment of search and rescue teams and the provision of equipment underscored the strength of global unity in the face of natural disasters, offering a glimmer of hope and support to those affected by the tragic events in Kahramanmaraş.