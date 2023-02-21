Thirty-two tourist guides killed in the recent earthquakes that struck the southern part of Türkiye were commemorated on International Tourist Guide Day on Feb. 21.

Members of the Tourist Guide Association (TUREB) and its president, Hakan Eğinlioğlu, visited the Anıtkabir mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the republic, and commemorated those who lost their lives in the recent earthquakes.

Laying a wreath on Atatürk's mausoleum, the group paid homage to the 30 tourist guides who died in the wreckage of the Grand Isias Hotel in Adıyaman, hit by the earthquakes on Feb. 6, and two tourist guides who were killed in Hatay.

Eginlioğlu said: "Words are insufficient in this disaster. I am especially sorry for my colleagues who lost their lives in the wreckage of a hotel in Adıyaman. With this heavy heart, we will overcome these days across the country. By wishing for better days with better measures, we will commemorate our friends every year on Feb. 21."